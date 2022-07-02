Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Hits $7.13 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $12,326.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00010053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002163 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057757 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,693,840 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

