Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 36000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$20.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)
