Dfyn Network Price Tops $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $379,552.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00150521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00686488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085076 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 125,052,946 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

