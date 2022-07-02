Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $14.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Shares of SBSW opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 152.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 355,717 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

