Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $21.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.
Shares of AU opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
