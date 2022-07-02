Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $21.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of AU opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,213 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 754,778 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

