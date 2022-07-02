Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,028.0 days.

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

