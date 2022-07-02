Derbend Asset Management Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,332 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,636,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

