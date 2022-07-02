DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.10

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 61845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

