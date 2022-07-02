Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

DAL stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

