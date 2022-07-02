Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Shares of DFY opened at C$33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.43. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

