Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $34.24 million and $1.81 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00160057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00637057 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

