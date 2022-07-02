DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

