Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 73.3% in June

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.89) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 72,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

