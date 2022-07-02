Darwinia Network (RING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $248,122.00

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Darwinia Network has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $248,122.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Darwinia Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,338.66 or 1.00084760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00042323 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Network (RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,161,685,005 coins and its circulating supply is 489,471,546 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

