Darrow Company Inc. Sells 106 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $418.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.10 and its 200-day moving average is $472.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

