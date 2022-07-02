Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.