Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 689 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $15,948.96.

On Friday, April 22nd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 325 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $11,745.50.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.24. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 44,900.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

