Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

