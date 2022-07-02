Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 87.1% in June

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,900 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,849.0 days.

Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $$20.77 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

