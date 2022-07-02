Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 87.1% in June

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,900 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,849.0 days.
Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $$20.77 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.96.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
