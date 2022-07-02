DAGCO Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $178.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.62.

