DAGCO Inc. Purchases 1,555 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

