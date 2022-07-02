DAGCO Inc. Invests $48,000 in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IronNet by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $2.11 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,215 shares of company stock valued at $203,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

