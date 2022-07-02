DAGCO Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 107,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 179,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

