DAGCO Inc. Acquires 616 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

