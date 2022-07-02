DAGCO Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,311 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

