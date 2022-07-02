D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

NYSE:DHI traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.09. 4,591,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,717. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

