Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $1,454,792 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

