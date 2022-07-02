Cwm LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

NVO stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

