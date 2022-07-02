CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.
CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
