CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.