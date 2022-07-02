CryptoSoul Price Down 66% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 66% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $173,984.32 and approximately $120.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00084823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00259486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00047316 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009266 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.