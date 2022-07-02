Crown One Day Volume Reaches $1,032.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Crown has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $612,636.93 and $1,032.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00543918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00275567 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011567 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,018,019 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

