Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $183.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $204.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.84. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

