CropperFinance (CRP) Price Down 6.8% This Week

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $370,483.34 and approximately $118.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CropperFinance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00773030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,253.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CropperFinance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CropperFinance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.