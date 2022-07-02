Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,777,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

