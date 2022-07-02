CROAT Price Up 81.9% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $72,125.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded 81.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,873,049 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.