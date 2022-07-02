CROAT (CROAT) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. CROAT has a total market cap of $71,784.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,881,728 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

