CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,539,750.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CRSP stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. 947,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,852. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $158.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
