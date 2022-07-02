Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $11.29 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

