Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 16,011,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.