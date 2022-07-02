Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Costamare has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 89.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

