Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.40.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

