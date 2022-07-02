Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.79. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.40.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

