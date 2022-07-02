Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of STZ.B stock opened at $293.56 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,630.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

