Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 37,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 81,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $346.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

