Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,752 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 106,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Compute Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

