Compass Point Cuts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $8.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

