Compass Point Cuts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $12.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARBK. Barclays cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

