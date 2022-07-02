Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $13.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

COMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

COMP stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

