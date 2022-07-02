Comparing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amkor Technology and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.51%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $77.93, indicating a potential upside of 100.81%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.62 $642.99 million $2.82 5.48 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 3.13 -$250.31 million N/A N/A

Amkor Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 10.83% 24.26% 11.76% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A 3.05% 1.62%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.