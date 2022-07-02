Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

